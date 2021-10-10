$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post sales of $62.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

