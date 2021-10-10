$622.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $622.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.40 million and the lowest is $618.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

