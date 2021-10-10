625,000 Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Purchased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Blue Apron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

NYSE:APRN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.