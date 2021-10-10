62,514 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $51.67 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

