65,509 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Insulet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $290.92 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.84 and a 200 day moving average of $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

