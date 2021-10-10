$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $66.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.43 million to $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.