$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $7.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $7.88 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 million to $31.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.04 million, with estimates ranging from $34.29 million to $35.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCRD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

