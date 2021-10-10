$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce sales of $781.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

