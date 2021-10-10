$80.89 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $80.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $438.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWIR shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 215,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

