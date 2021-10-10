80,369 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 214,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other Bentley Systems news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.