$87.56 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $87.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $359.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.62 million to $361.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 38.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

