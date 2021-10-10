8PAY Price Hits $0.0527 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $533,458.06 and approximately $207,765.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

