8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $942,753.07

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $942,753.07 and $502,717.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001058 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

