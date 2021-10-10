$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $904.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.01 million and the lowest is $893.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 35.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

