92,517 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

