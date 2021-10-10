$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $97.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $374.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after buying an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

