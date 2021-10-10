Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,975 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Abiomed worth $140,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $337.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.82. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

