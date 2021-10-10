ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 0.26% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACAD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,383. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.