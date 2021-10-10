ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.39% of ACM Research worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $113.18 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

