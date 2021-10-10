ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Cap of $553,090.98

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $553,090.98 and approximately $64,285.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

