Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.