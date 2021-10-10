Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

