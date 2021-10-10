Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $618,049.20 and approximately $306,542.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.23 or 0.06268037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00320698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.08 or 0.01072866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00097050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00495802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00318347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

