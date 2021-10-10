AdEx Network (ADX) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.13 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $68.16 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,532,270 coins and its circulating supply is 131,089,794 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

