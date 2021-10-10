Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,977 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.49% of Adobe worth $1,355,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $576.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

