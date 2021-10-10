Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Adobe worth $1,996,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $576.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

