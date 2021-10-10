Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $576.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $631.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

