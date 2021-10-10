Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Adshares has a market cap of $24.52 million and $241,064.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,545 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

