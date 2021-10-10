Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

