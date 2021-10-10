Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.10

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $34.99 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,618,159 coins and its circulating supply is 344,797,216 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

