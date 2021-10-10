AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of MITT remained flat at $$11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,803. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

