Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.93% of Agree Realty worth $45,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agree Realty by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

