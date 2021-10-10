Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $86.90 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Aion has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,209.07 or 0.99947046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00343637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00245229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00572986 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,805,763 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

