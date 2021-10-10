Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Air Lease worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

