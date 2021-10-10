Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

