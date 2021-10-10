Akash Network Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $346.44 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005476 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 160,760,472 coins and its circulating supply is 111,758,217 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

