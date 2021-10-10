Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $173,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

