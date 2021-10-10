Akropolis Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $99.67 million and $10.86 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

