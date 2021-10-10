Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Alcoa worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE:AA opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

