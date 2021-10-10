Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,570 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $813,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,048,348. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

