Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 934.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,983 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Alkermes worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 223.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 336,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

