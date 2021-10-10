All Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. All Sports has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $641,754.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

