Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $647.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $537.82 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

