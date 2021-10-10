AllSafe Price Hits $0.0332 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $303,709.83 and approximately $444.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

