Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,551.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,489.45 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

