Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,489.45 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,551.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

