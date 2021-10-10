AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,015 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 218.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

