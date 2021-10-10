AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,230 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KB Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 23.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

