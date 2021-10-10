AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.04 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

