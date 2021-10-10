AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 296.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $88,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $74,131,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.24 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.